Nov 13th, 2017

The hits just keep on coming for owners of the Pixel 2 XL, as there has seemingly been some type of issues plaguing devices ever since it was launched. Most of these issues are caused by LG’s new POLED display, which has proved to be quite subpar when compared to the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 lineup.

The latest issue that has been plaguing Pixel 2 XL owners comes regarding the responsiveness of the touchscreen. Through the  Pixel User Community, various users have been sharing their experiences which include the following:

Does anyone else have this issue? The touchscreen works while sliding my finger along the edge works, but when touching it directly, it doesn’t detect that touch along the edge. It seems like the touch screen is less responsive near the right edge of the screen. Left side of the screen seems a little better. But the right side is noticeable during normal use. Just wondering if this is a defect or not? 

The video above shows off exactly what is happening, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is not registering any taps when attempting to interact with the display, near either edge. Further testing shows that it works when you slide your finger across the edges, but will not work when specifically tapping on the edge.

More and more users have reached out to confirm they are suffering from similar problems, and all of this was answered by Orrin, a community manager:

Hey All,

Thanks for all the reports here, and to those that sent up additional info. The team has been investigating, and this will be addressed in a future OTA update.
Stay tuned.
So while we aren’t exactly sure what’s going on here, at least Google has recognized the latest issue and will be releasing a fix for it in a future software update. Let’s just hope that this will not be a super long wait before the issue is resolved. Have you been suffering from touchscreen responsiveness issues? Let us know in the comments below.
