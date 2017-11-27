Cyber Monday isn’t over yet and if you’re looking to score one of the best deals in Android, look no further than the Essential Phone. Normally priced at $500, if you head on over to Amazon you can get a full $100 off, bringing the price down to a respectable $400. The best part? Essential is even throwing in the 360-degree camera accessory — a $200 value — absolutely free of charge.

So, not only do you get one of the most beautiful and powerful Android devices on the market, but you’re getting a damn good deal as well. Just keep in mind it’s not all roses. I did find the phone had one glaring flaw (that admittedly, probably wont bother most folks). If that doesn’t sound like an issue to you, hit up the link below and pick one up for yourself while you still can.