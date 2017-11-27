Nov 27th, 2017

After the Google Home Mini was announced, many of us were expecting to see a pretty dramatic price drop for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As it turns out, that’s exactly what happened as the smart speaker was reduced to just $29, with some retailers offering a gift card on top of the already awesome savings.

However, something strange has happened that we weren’t expecting – the price hasn’t gone back up. Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and the Google Store are all still offering the Google Home Mini for just $29, and it seems this will be the case for the rest of 2017. Well, at least from the Google Store.

According to the fine print found in emails sharing this awesome deal, Google states the following:

Originally $49, now $29 each. Offer valid starting November 23, 2017 12am PT through December 31, 2017 11:59pm PT while supplies last.

That means that you’ll be able to save $20 on the Google Home Mini between now and New Years Eve, making sure that you can jump in on the fun and get started on building your smart home arsenal. Hell, at this price, you could pick up a couple and place them in different areas of your home (which is what I plan on doing). While Best Buy and Target still have the Home Mini listed for $29, this deal may not last for too much longer, but Google has got you covered. Oh, and Google is also throwing in a $10 coupon to spend “on a future purchase of any Google Home and Entertainment product”

If you want to order a Google Home Mini for yourself, hit the button today, and take advantage of this deal before it expires!

Buy the Google Home Mini
