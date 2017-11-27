While OnePlus 5T owners are steaming that the latest device doesn’t even come equipped with Android Oreo, owners of the OnePlus 5 can finally rejoice. After the OxygenOS Open Beta was released for the OnePlus 3/3T with Oreo in tow, the latest Open Beta for the OP5 is rolling out.

This is the first official build of Android Oreo for the OnePlus 5, and brings all of the best features of Oreo, along with some added goodies which have been baked into OxygenOS. Here’s a list of the full changelog:

System Updated to Android O (8.0) Added Picture in Picture Added Auto-fill Added Smart text selection New Quick Settings design Added Parallel Apps Updated security patch to October

Launcher Added notification dots New app folder design Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus



There are some new features that we’ve seen before which were introduced with the stock version of Oreo, but OnePlus has added a new feature called ‘Parallel Apps’ to the mix. This allows you to run some of your favorite apps with two different accounts, without needing to log in and switch between accounts. Parallel Apps was introduced at the launch event for the OnePlus 5T, and is definitely a handy feature for those with multiple social media accounts, or those with a work and personal account for certain apps.

Now, as is always the case with these Open Beta’s, you’ll need manually flash the software, and you’ll also need to join the Open Beta program in order to receive future OTA updates. Signing up is simple, and you can do so by hitting the link here. From there, you’ll need to download the software needed to flash on your OnePlus 5, and you can do so here. If you want to learn more about the latest Android Oreo Open Beta, hit the link below and let us know if you’ve given it a spin for yourself.

[OnePlus Forums]