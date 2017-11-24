Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers offering insane deals. Keep track of all the best deals right here – we’ll keep the page updated daily with the latest and greatest! From smartphones and tablets to gaming and accessories, we’ll have it all right here, sorted by product type. Let’s go!
Android Black Friday Deals 2017
Android Phones
- Alcatel Idol 5S 32GB Unlocked – $199.99
- Alcatel A30 Unlocked – $59.99
- HTC U11 – 4GB/64GB – $599 w/ free JBL Headphones + HTC Fetch
- Huawei Honor 6X – $149.99
- LG Q6 – $179.99 w/Prime Offers
- LG G6 – $120 over 24 months
- LG G6 Plus – $449
- Moto G5 Plus 32GB – $169
- Moto X4 – $299.99
- Moto E Plus (4th Gen) 32GB – 169.99
- Moto Z 64GB – $399.99
- Moto Z2 Play – $399
- Verizon Moto Z2 Play – $192 over 24 months
- Sony Xperia XA Ultra – $179.99
Android Tablets
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10 – $99 (Amazon/Best Buy)
- Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8 – $49 (Amazon/Best Buy)
- Amazon Kindle – $49.99
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite – $89.99
- Huawei MediaPad M3 – $224
Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook R13 – $349
- ASUS 10.1-inch Chromebook Flip – $249
- ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip m5 – $619
- Samsung Chromebook Plus – $349
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 32GB – $449
- Samsung Chromebook Pro 64GB – $499
Android Accessories
- Anker SoundBuds NB10 – $22.99
- Anker SoundBuds Slim+ – $22.99
- Bose SoundLink Headphones II – $199
- Bose SoundSport Headphones – $49
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones – $129
- Jabra Elite Sport True – $149.99
- Samsung Gear IconX – $149.99
Android Wearables (compatible with Android devices)
- ASUS ZenWatch 3 – $179
- Fitbit Alta HR – $99
- Fossil:
- Huawei Band 2 Pro – $49.99
- Huawei Watch 2
- Samsung Fit2 Pro
- Samsung Gear Sport – $249
- TicWatch E – $127.99
- TicWatch S – $159.99
- Verizon Wear24 – $129.99
Carriers
- Buy One Get One Free on the following:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- LG V30
- LG V30 Plus
- LG G6
- LG V20
Verizon
- Save 50% when signing up for Verizon Unlimited on the following:
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Moto Z2 Force
Sprint
- Save $350 from Best Buy on the following:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Get the LG G6 for just $120 through installments
Best Black Friday Deals 2017
We know that fans of Android are usually fans of technology in general, so below we’ve collected some of the best Black Friday deals across the entire tech land.
Smart Home Speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot – $30
- Amazon Echo Tap (Refurb) – $59.99
- Amazon Echo 1st Gen (Refurb) – $69.99
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen – $80
- Amazon Echo Show – $180
- Google Home Mini – $29
- Google Home – $79
Smart Home Accessories
- Eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb – $13.99
- iHome Wi-Fi SmartPlug – $39.99
- Philips Hue Lightstrip – $49.97
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub – $49
Smart Thermostats
- ecobee3 Smart Thermostat – $169.99
- ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat – $149.99
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat – $199
- Honeywell Smart Touch Thermostat – $149
- Nest Thermostat – $199
- Nest Thermostat E – $149
Security
- Netgear Arlo Q Security Camera – $129.99
- Nest Cam Indoor – $139
- Nest Cam IQ – $249
- Nest Cam Outdoor – $149
- Nest Protect – $99
- Ring Smart Video Doorbell – $99
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit – $149
Smart TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick – $25
- Google Chromecast – $20
- Google Chromecast Ultra – $54
- NVIDIA Shield TV – $149.99
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV w/ Controller – $169.99
- Roku Premier+ – $50
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K – $48
- Roku Ultra – $49.99
