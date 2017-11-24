Nov 24th, 2017

BlackFriday

Black Friday is the hottest shopping day of the season, with retailers and carriers offering insane deals. Keep track of all the best deals right here – we’ll keep the page updated daily with the latest and greatest!  From smartphones and tablets to gaming and accessories, we’ll have it all right here, sorted by product type. Let’s go!

Android Black Friday Deals 2017

Android Phones

Android Tablets

Chromebooks

Android Accessories

Android Wearables (compatible with Android devices)

Carriers

T-Mobile

Verizon

Sprint

Best Black Friday Deals 2017

We know that fans of Android are usually fans of technology in general, so below we’ve collected some of the best Black Friday deals across the entire tech land.

Smart Home Speakers

Smart Home Accessories

Smart Thermostats

Security

Smart TV

For more Black Friday deals and discussion, head over to Android Forums!
local_offer    Black Friday   Black Friday 2017  

stars Further Reading

8 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Miss

Black Friday Deals on Android Smartwatches

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Google shares its Play Store Black Friday deals

Save $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

3

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

4

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

6

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

7

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

8

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

9

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

10

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.