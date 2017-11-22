Now is the best time to get a new smartwatch, since there are quite a few discounts on them. Here’s everything we’ve seen for Black Friday so far.
Fossil Smartwatches
Fossil has discounted its wide berth of fashionable Android Wear smartwatches by quite a bit. You can snag several styles for only $127 while others are closer to $179.
- Fossil Q Wander Gen 2 Smartwatch – Light Brown – $127
- Fossil Q Wander Gen 2 Smartwatch – Stainless Steel – $137
- Fossil Q Marshal Smartwatch – Brown Leather – $127
- Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2 Smartwatch – Stainless Steel – $137
- Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2 Smartwatch – Smoke – $137
- Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 Smartwatch – White Silicone – $127
- Fossil Q Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch – Brown Leather – $108
- Fossil Q Taylor Women’s Smartwatch – Rose Gold – $77
- Fossil Q Grant Hybrid Smartwatch – Brown Leather – $108
- Fossil Q Nate Men’s Hybrid Smartwatch – Brown Leather – $108
ASUS ZenWatch 3 – $179
Fitbit Alta HR – $99