Nov 25th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Brain.fm

Brain.fm is a music app designed to improve focus, meditation, relaxation, sleep, and other moods. It uses music generated by AI to improve your mental state within 15 minutes of use. You can download sessions for offline use and try the app for free with 5 sessions.

DOWNLOAD: Brain.fm

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Easy Planner

Easy Planner is a dead simple planner that doesn’t require an internet connection. You can easily make lists and assignments. Tasks can show up automatically in your notifications, and creating a task is just a tap away. It couldn’t be easier.

DOWNLOAD: Easy Planner

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 5/5
  • Installs: 100 – 500

3. Onetap Glitch

Glitches aren’t usually a good thing, but they can create some cool effects. This photo editing app creates the glitch effect with a number of different options and settings. You can adjust the color and severity of the glitch to get a really cool photo effect.

DOWNLOAD: Onetap Glitch

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 3.9/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Life Hacks

Everyone needs a good life hack once in a while and this app is chock full of them. You’ll find Technology Hacks, Food Hacks, Health and Fitness hacks, Daily life Hacks, Save money Hacks, Party Hacks, Survival Hacks, Brainy Hacks, and more.

DOWNLOAD: Life Hacks

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 500,000 – 1,000,000

5. Flight Icon Pack

Flight is a simple and minimalist icon pack with clean flat white icons, matching wallpapers and widgets for clocks, battery, and weather. Flight features transparency in the icons to blend in well with your backgrounds.

DOWNLOAD: Flight Lite

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.7/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists of the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertSave $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon
closeSave up to $100 off these Samsung tablets from Amazon

Looking for a good deal on a new tablet this Black Friday? Amazon has discounted several Samsung tablets by $100. Lots of different pricepoints covered.

3

more_vertBest Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations.

4

more_vertFacebook Messenger adds 4K photo sharing
closeFacebook Messenger now lets you send photos in 4K resolution

It’s been a long time coming, but after dominating the messaging space, Facebook Messenger is finally giving users the ability to share photos in 4K resolution. It’s about damn time.

5

more_vertYou can now buy & sell smart home devices on Swappa
closeYou can now buy, sell, and trade smart home devices at Swappa

Swappa now has a new category for buying and selling smart home devices like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. Check it out if you’re considering switching to either ecosystem.

6

more_vertGet 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99
closeGet three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 [DEAL]

Snag three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only $0.99 if you’ve never tried the service before. Prime members keep the service for $7.99/mo, non-Prime for $9.99/mo.

7

more_vertMore BankBot malware spotted in Google Play
closeMalware targeting several bank customers found on Google Play

Avast has reported on another set of Android apps that disguise their bank stealing trojans inside flashlight, solitaire, and cleaner apps on the Google Play Store.

8

more_vertUber location sharing for riders
closeUber adds live location sharing for riders to make pick-ups even easier

Uber has added live location sharing for passengers now too. For those times when there’s not an easy spot for a pick-up, your driver will be able to see exactly where you are on a map.

9

more_vertNova Launcher brings Pixel 2 dock with latest update
closeThe latest stable update for Nova Launcher brings adaptive icons and more

Version 5.5 of Nova Launcher is now rolling out to users everywhere and brings a slew of new features and more. These include adaptive icons and the Pixel 2 dock.

10

more_vertYouTube support comes back to Amazon Echo Show
closeYouTube is finally available again on the Amazon Echo Show

YouTube is back on the Amazon Echo Show, but it is not the custom-tailored user interface that the device launched with. Instead, you get the full YouTube webpage unoptimized for the Echo Show screen.