Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Brain.fm

Brain.fm is a music app designed to improve focus, meditation, relaxation, sleep, and other moods. It uses music generated by AI to improve your mental state within 15 minutes of use. You can download sessions for offline use and try the app for free with 5 sessions.

DOWNLOAD: Brain.fm Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. Easy Planner

Easy Planner is a dead simple planner that doesn’t require an internet connection. You can easily make lists and assignments. Tasks can show up automatically in your notifications, and creating a task is just a tap away. It couldn’t be easier.

DOWNLOAD: Easy Planner Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 100 – 500

3. Onetap Glitch

Glitches aren’t usually a good thing, but they can create some cool effects. This photo editing app creates the glitch effect with a number of different options and settings. You can adjust the color and severity of the glitch to get a really cool photo effect.

DOWNLOAD: Onetap Glitch Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 3.9/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

4. Life Hacks

Everyone needs a good life hack once in a while and this app is chock full of them. You’ll find Technology Hacks, Food Hacks, Health and Fitness hacks, Daily life Hacks, Save money Hacks, Party Hacks, Survival Hacks, Brainy Hacks, and more.

DOWNLOAD: Life Hacks Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 500,000 – 1,000,000

5. Flight Icon Pack

Flight is a simple and minimalist icon pack with clean flat white icons, matching wallpapers and widgets for clocks, battery, and weather. Flight features transparency in the icons to blend in well with your backgrounds.

DOWNLOAD: Flight Lite Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

