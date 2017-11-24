Nov 24th, 2017

A quick jog around the internet will show you that there are just way too many Black Friday deals to be had. The sheer volume of them is mind-boggling. That said, if you’re able to carve out a good chunk of your day to do some scoping and hunt some insane discounts, it could be worth the trouble.

If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

Chris

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) are your best option if you’re looking for something similar to AirPods, but can’t stand the idea of handing Apple your hard-earned money.

They’ve been newly updated for 2018 and fix many of the flaws found in the 2016 model. The best thing about them is they sound great, have a touch pad for skipping tracks, answering calls, or summoning a virtual assistant, and they’re much more discrete than AirPods (nothing hanging out of your ear).

Samsung says you should get around 4-5 hours of music playback over a Bluetooth connection (more if you use MP3s), and the battery case charges them for around 24 hours of total playtime, and itself uses USB-C, so you can use the same charger/cable as your new smartphone.

Buy at Amazon

Moto Mods

They may not be the most popular devices amongst Android enthusiasts, but I’ve seen more Moto Z devices in the wild than most other devices (right next to Galaxies, of course). That means there’s a good chance you might know someone who owns either last year’s Moto Z, Moto Z Force, or the recently released Moto Z2 Force Edition and Moto Z2 Play.

Every device in the Z line is compatible with the same Moto Mods, Motorola’s accessories that attach to the back of the phone and provide them with enhanced functionality. The only problem is they can be a tad bit pricey. Thankfully, we’re seeing huge discounts on Moto Mods at Verizon, where they’ve been marked down by 50%. Whether you pick up the JBL speaker, projector, battery pack, or newly released Game Pad Mod, you’ll want to grab something for yourself or a loved one.

Buy at Verizon

Joe

Eero Mesh WiFi Router

I recently upgraded my router to the Eero mesh system. It has a main router and then “Beacons” that you can spread throughout your home. If your router has trouble reaching all corners of your house, the Eero can greatly improve your WiFi. The system is a bit pricey, but you can get $50 off all systems (except the Pro system) from Thursday until Monday.

Buy at Amazon

Google Home Mini

I’ve been wanting to get a smart home speaker, but haven’t been able to justify the purchase. Then the Google Home Mini came along for only $50. I almost impulse bought one right away, but then I realized there would be some good deals coming up. Sure enough, the Home Mini is available for just $29 from almost everywhere. Buy it from Target and you can also get a $10 gift card.

Buy at Amazon

Ashley

Sony X900E Series 4K TVs

While Sony’s X900E series won’t provide you with the wonders of Dolby Vision should it ever take off, these 4K sets have enough going for it with HDR 10 alone that it shouldn’t be a bother. That’s especially true considering how cheap you can get them for this Black Friday, with the 55-inch model going as low as $998. 

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Samsung remains one of the few manufacturers that’s committed to Android tablets with a whole range of devices at various price points. They’re also one of the only tablet manufacturers that release their tablets with an OLED screen, which is a must if you use your tablet for media consumption.

Right now Amazon is discounting a bunch of Samsung tablets at various price points so no matter your budget there’s a deal for you. 

Buy at Amazon

Quentyn

LG B7 OLED 4K TVs

If you’ve been holding out for a quality 4K OLED set from LG, now is the time to jump in. The company’s B7A lineup is going as low as they’ve ever been, with the 55-inch model moving for $1,499, and the 65-inch model going for $2,299.

Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Wireless Headphones

I’ve long been off the “MUST. HAVE. BEATS.” train, but Best Buy has a great deal on the original Beats Studio Wireless that couldn’t have come at a perfect time for me as I’m looking to replace a pair of aging AudioTechnicas. The device is on sale for $220 (down from $380) through the week, but Best Buy will have it available at a special doorbuster price on Thanksgiving Day for $160. 

Buy at Best Buy

 

Andrew

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10

Amazon’s tablets are already some of the most affordable on the market. While they don’t pack the same punch as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 or iPad lineup, that’s the point. At just $100 this tablet gives you an HD screen, reasonable specs, and expandable storage for the perfect portability option. And if that’s still too much, the Fire HD 8 is discounted to just $50.

Buy at Amazon

Jaybird Freedom F5

I’m a sucker for headphones. It doesn’t matter whether they are wired or not, but I’ve been on a Bluetooth headphones kick recently. That brings us to the amazing deal for the Jaybird Freedom F5 headphones. Best Buy has discounted the Special Edition Freedom F5’s by $100, bringing the price down to just $49.99 for Black Friday.

Buy at Best Buy
local_offer    Black Friday   Black Friday 2017  

stars Further Reading

Black Friday Deals 2017

Black Friday Deals on Android Smartwatches

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Google shares its Play Store Black Friday deals

Save $100 on a Samsung tablet at Amazon

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert5 Funny Android Pranks
close5 hilarious Android phone pranks that are completely harmless [VIDEO]

If you’re like me you find great joy in pulling pranks on your friends. When a perfectly planned and executed prank comes together it is a thing of beauty. Nowadays everyone is carrying a device that is chock full of pranking potential.

2

more_vertGermany bans sale of smartwatches aimed at kids
closeGermany bans smartwatches targeted towards kids over privacy concerns

German regulators are unhappy with how little regulations there are surrounding smartwatches for kids, so they’re banning sales and recommending parents get rid of the devices.

3

more_vertHonor V10 Specs Leaked
closeNew leaks confirm that the Honor V10 will have a 6-inch bezel-less display

Ahead of its official announcement on Nov. 28th, leaks for the Honor V10 have leaked which confirm the existence of a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

4

more_vertBest New Apps this Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertFacebook Live college basketball
closeYou can now watch live college basketball on Facebook

Video has been a big focus for Facebook for a while now. They’re trying to compete with YouTube and other popular video platforms. One of the ways they’ve done that is with live video.

6

more_vertNew OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for the OnePlus 3T
closeLatest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 3/3T aims to improve battery life

OnePlus has released its latest OxygenOS Open Beta software for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. This update brings various UI improvements and bug fixes.

7

more_vertAllo adds moderation controls for group chats and more
closeGoogle Allo adds new moderation controls for group chats and Snapchat-like selfie cam

Google Allo is adding new moderation controls for group chats and a fun selfie camera to fire off quick GIFs or videos. It’s all part of the version 22 update.

8

more_vert7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones
close7 Tips to Prevent Stolen Android Phones

The best way to protect your phone from being stolen is to know the techniques being used against you by thieves. Here are 7 of the most common tricks pickpocketers use to prey on you.

9

more_vertYouTube TV comes to Samsung smart TV's
closeSome Samsung smart TV’s now have access to the YouTube TV

Samsung Smart TV’s launched in either 2016 or 2017 now have access to the YouTube TV app, but you’ll need to sign up through the mobile app or website.

10

more_vert7 ways you can use Google Assistant this Thanksgiving
close7 ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of Thanksgiving

Check out these great ways you can use Google Assistant to make the most of your Thanksgiving holiday, from prepping for dinner and travel to having fun with the whole family.