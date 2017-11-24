A quick jog around the internet will show you that there are just way too many Black Friday deals to be had. The sheer volume of them is mind-boggling. That said, if you’re able to carve out a good chunk of your day to do some scoping and hunt some insane discounts, it could be worth the trouble.

If you need a good place to start, look no further. Here are 8 Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss!

Chris

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition)

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) are your best option if you’re looking for something similar to AirPods, but can’t stand the idea of handing Apple your hard-earned money. They’ve been newly updated for 2018 and fix many of the flaws found in the 2016 model. The best thing about them is they sound great, have a touch pad for skipping tracks, answering calls, or summoning a virtual assistant, and they’re much more discrete than AirPods (nothing hanging out of your ear). Samsung says you should get around 4-5 hours of music playback over a Bluetooth connection (more if you use MP3s), and the battery case charges them for around 24 hours of total playtime, and itself uses USB-C, so you can use the same charger/cable as your new smartphone. Buy at Amazon

Moto Mods

They may not be the most popular devices amongst Android enthusiasts, but I’ve seen more Moto Z devices in the wild than most other devices (right next to Galaxies, of course). That means there’s a good chance you might know someone who owns either last year’s Moto Z, Moto Z Force, or the recently released Moto Z2 Force Edition and Moto Z2 Play. Every device in the Z line is compatible with the same Moto Mods, Motorola’s accessories that attach to the back of the phone and provide them with enhanced functionality. The only problem is they can be a tad bit pricey. Thankfully, we’re seeing huge discounts on Moto Mods at Verizon, where they’ve been marked down by 50%. Whether you pick up the JBL speaker, projector, battery pack, or newly released Game Pad Mod, you’ll want to grab something for yourself or a loved one. Buy at Verizon

Joe

Eero Mesh WiFi Router

I recently upgraded my router to the Eero mesh system. It has a main router and then “Beacons” that you can spread throughout your home. If your router has trouble reaching all corners of your house, the Eero can greatly improve your WiFi. The system is a bit pricey, but you can get $50 off all systems (except the Pro system) from Thursday until Monday. Buy at Amazon

Google Home Mini

I’ve been wanting to get a smart home speaker, but haven’t been able to justify the purchase. Then the Google Home Mini came along for only $50. I almost impulse bought one right away, but then I realized there would be some good deals coming up. Sure enough, the Home Mini is available for just $29 from almost everywhere. Buy it from Target and you can also get a $10 gift card. Buy at Amazon

Ashley

Sony X900E Series 4K TVs

While Sony’s X900E series won’t provide you with the wonders of Dolby Vision should it ever take off, these 4K sets have enough going for it with HDR 10 alone that it shouldn’t be a bother. That’s especially true considering how cheap you can get them for this Black Friday, with the 55-inch model going as low as $998. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tablets

Samsung remains one of the few manufacturers that’s committed to Android tablets with a whole range of devices at various price points. They’re also one of the only tablet manufacturers that release their tablets with an OLED screen, which is a must if you use your tablet for media consumption. Right now Amazon is discounting a bunch of Samsung tablets at various price points so no matter your budget there’s a deal for you. Buy at Amazon

Quentyn

LG B7 OLED 4K TVs

If you’ve been holding out for a quality 4K OLED set from LG, now is the time to jump in. The company’s B7A lineup is going as low as they’ve ever been, with the 55-inch model moving for $1,499, and the 65-inch model going for $2,299. Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Wireless Headphones

I’ve long been off the “MUST. HAVE. BEATS.” train, but Best Buy has a great deal on the original Beats Studio Wireless that couldn’t have come at a perfect time for me as I’m looking to replace a pair of aging AudioTechnicas. The device is on sale for $220 (down from $380) through the week, but Best Buy will have it available at a special doorbuster price on Thanksgiving Day for $160. Buy at Best Buy

Andrew

Amazon Kindle Fire HD 10

Amazon’s tablets are already some of the most affordable on the market. While they don’t pack the same punch as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 or iPad lineup, that’s the point. At just $100 this tablet gives you an HD screen, reasonable specs, and expandable storage for the perfect portability option. And if that’s still too much, the Fire HD 8 is discounted to just $50. Buy at Amazon

Jaybird Freedom F5