Amazon is offering a pretty good deal for its Music Unlimited service if you’ve never tried it before. You can snag three months of service for only $0.99. After that, Amazon will bill you $7.99 a month if you’re a Prime subscriber, or $9.99 a month if you’re not. Prime members get the same pricing that Google previously offered for early adopters of Google Music, so that’s definitely a plus.

Amazon recently updated the Android app so you can now use your voice to request specific songs and playlists using Alexa. It’s a pretty nifty alternative to Google Home and Google Music if that’s not your thing.