Swappa is a great online community alternative to auction sites like eBay where you can buy, sell, and trade your old smartphones and laptops. They just got around to adding video games to that list a few months ago and now a new category called Home Tech has opened up.

You can buy and sell smart home devices like the Google Home, Amazon Echo, and more if you’re keen on trying out one of these services but you’re not so keen on paying full price for a new unit. I’m personally pretty disappointed with the progress Google has made on the Google Home since it debuted last year, so I’m considering listing mine and hopping on board that sweet Alexa train.

The category also includes a place to list smart Bluetooth speakers like those from Sonos and security cameras like those from Nest, so it’s an all-inclusive category that isn’t just limited to digital assistant devices.