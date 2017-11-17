Google’s Project Fi is looking to get more sign ups in time for the holidays but they need your help. As part of the MVNO’s referral program — which gives participants a $20 credit off their monthly bill for each referral — Google is now offering up prizes to sweeten up the deal.

They’re calling it the “Fi it Forward” challenge and for every 2+ referrals, participants will receive a free Chromecast, with a grand prize Moto X4 (Android One model) for every 7+ referrals. Remember, this is in addition to the usual $20 off you get off your monthly bill with referrals, so it’s really just extra icing on the cake. There’s even a leader board if you’re feeling competitive and would like to see how you’re performing against other Project Fi customers.

Here’s how you can get your referral invite code to give to new signups:

Open the Project Fi app Project Fi. Select Account. Find the banner at the top and select Refer a friend. If you don’t see a banner, you can find your code by tapping the link at the bottom of the Project Fi app home screen. Tap the Refer a friend button and choose your preferred delivery method. Your code will also be copied to your clipboard. Once you’ve sent out invitations, come back to this screen to track your referrals’ status.

Keep in mind you can only refer up to 10 people to join Project Fi and you only get the $20 credit applied to your next bill after they’ve created a Fi account and stayed with the service for a full 30 days.

The Fi it Forward challenge officially kicks off today and runs until December 17th. Once the program is over, Google says they’ll be donating $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) to support disaster relief in the US. So you’re technically helping more than just yourself and a friend. To enter and/or check your referral status, just hit up the link here.