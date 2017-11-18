Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Now Playing Tracker

One of the new features of the Pixel 2 phones is called “Now Playing.” The feature allows the phone to listen to music in the background and display the song information on the lock screen and notifications. There’s no way to see a history of this, but Now Play Tracker does it for free.

DOWNLOAD: Now Playing Tracker Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

2. Fast Finder

Fast Finder is an app that will help you launch apps and find stuff quickly. Just enter the app name or file name and the app will search those files for you. It can search through thousands of files in seconds. Start typing and you’re on your way.

DOWNLOAD: Fast Finder Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

3. Pixelscapes

Pixelscapes is a collection of three 8-bit live wallpapers. You can choose from a starry winter night, take the sailboat out to the islands, or enjoy a tropical beach. The wallpaper slowly scrolls by so you can enjoy the landscape.

DOWNLOAD: Pixelscapes Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

4. Lawnchair Launcher

Lawnchair was designed to bring the Pixel launcher features to more phones. It builds upon the features that Google released with the Pixel Launcher and adds a ton more customization and personalization options. It’s a clean, simple launcher with more controls.

DOWNLOAD: Lawnchair Launcher Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

5. Dualix Icon Pack

Dualix is an icon pack with bright, flashy, colorful gradients. There are over 150 icons right now and more are added every week. The icon pack is compatible with all of the popular Android launcher. Check it out if you want a hot new look.

DOWNLOAD: Dualix Price: $0.99 (Free now)

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

