These days, carriers are doing everything to set themselves apart in order to entice new customers. T-Mobile was a pioneer of the practice with its Uncarrier movement, which saw free Netflix for T-Mobile ONE family subscribers. Not to be outdone, Sprint is now offering the basic Hulu subscription for free. AT&T has offered HBO to Unlimited Plus subscribers, meanwhile, Verizon is busy downplaying the other carrier’s efforts.

But that hasn’t stopped T-Mobile MVNO MetroPCS from setting itself apart with a free subscription. For a limited time, those who switch to MetroPCS will be given a free year of Amazon Prime along with a Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime. It’s a mid-range Samsung device that features a 5.5″ Full HD screen with a 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-core processor, 16GB of storage with microSD slot, 3,300mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel camera.

MetroPCS touts this as a $308 value since you’re getting the subscription and the phone for free when you sign up for an unlimited data plan.