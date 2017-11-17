Nov 17th, 2017

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 has been available for a little over a month now after being announced back in September. One of the best features of this smartwatch is the inclusion of an NFC chip, making it possible to use the Vivoactive 3 for payments without needing your wallet with you.

When the Vivoactive 3 was launched, this functionality was not yet available, but that has changed as of today. Garmin Pay has been announced and will allow owners of the Vivoactive 3 to make payments just by holding their smartwatches near the terminal.

Unfortunately, it seems that this will be limited in functionality to those who primarily use Mastercard options for debit and credit payments. Partnerships have been announced with the following banks:

  • BECU
  • Capital One
  • First Tech Federal Credit Union
  • U.S. Bank in the United States

For those abroad, Garmin Pay is also available in Australia, Russia, and a few other countries. You can check out the full list of participating countries and banks by checking out Garmin’s online landing page here.

While Android Wear seems to continue to follow to the wayside, other smartwatch manufacturers are seemingly picking up the slack, led by Samsung. Garmin’s smartwatch lineup is definitely an attractive one, and if you want to check out the Garmin Vivoactive 3, hit the button below.

Buy the Garmin Vivoactive 3
local_offer    Garmin   Garmin Pay   Garmin Vivoactive 3  

