Nov 14th, 2017

Many have the opinion that kids don’t need smartphones, or even phones in general. But there are many reasons to have your little ones equipped with a communication device: emergency contact, education, and the ability to keep an eye on their whereabouts are all plenty good reasons.

If you’re one of those parents who agree with that and you think a smartphone should be in your child’s hands, we’ve taken the liberty of pointing out some great options to consider. Whether you’re looking for affordability, durability, simplicity, or mouth-watering parental control, we’ve highlighted some of the best phones you can put into your tyke’s hands. Let’s take a look!

1. Moto G5

The Moto G4 is a great option for kids. The 2017 smartphone comes in starting as low as $199, and it has a wide range of features to ensure your child can do whatever you need with it. Specs include a 5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging.

Key Features:

  • Good battery life
  • Water Resistant
  • Stereo speakers

Buy at Amazon

2. Moto E4

The Moto E4 is even less expensive than the Moto G5 at just $99. The device was built to ensure it could last through a hard life and handle almost anything you need it to do. It comes with a 4.5-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera, a front-facing webcam and more.

Key Features:

  • Durability (Water Resistant, Gorilla Glass)
  • Affordable

Buy at Amazon

3. Kyocera DuraForce

duraforce_story

The Kyocera DuraForce may be a bit overkill in the durability department, but you can never be too safe if your child is prone to accidents. With military-grade toughness and IP68 water resistance, you could drop this phone 100 times per day (including a couple of puddles) and you won’t have to buy your tyke a brand new phone because of it. The phone also features bone conduction audio and dual noise cancellation microphones to ensure you can hear each other even in noisy environments.

Key Features:

  • Durability (IP68 water resistant and MIL-STD 810)
  • 3,100mAh battery
  • Audio enhancements for loud environments

Buy at Amazon

4. Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3

alca

This general purpose phone doesn’t do anything to guard itself from damage and might not be capable of playing all the games your kid would want to play, but for as low as $39 it’s a great phone to get if you want something that’s affordable to replace.

Key Features:

  • Affordable
  • Simple to use
  • Wide variety of colors

Buy at Amazon

 

Other Options

Just about any phone will do as long as it meets your budget and basic requirements. No matter what you choose, consider taking a stroll through Google Play for some third-party parental control apps to make sure the phone is safe for your kid to use. It’s also a good idea to check with your wireless provider to see if they have any parental controls and location features of their own (many of them do) to offer.

Beyond the phones above, you can find great deals on used and refurbished phones on sites like eBay, Craigslist, and more. We also recommend Swappa, the easiest site to buy and trade used Android smartphones to find the best price and fit for you.
local_offer    Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best Rugged Android Phones - November 2017

Best Verizon Phones November 2017

Best Cheap Android Phones November 2017

Android Phones with the Best Battery November 2017

Android Phones with the Best Camera November 2017

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

7

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertWould you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?
closeFacebook wants you to upload your own nudes to prevent revenge porn

Facebook wants to prevent the spread of revenge porn on its network by having people upload their shots to be hashed and compared to images uploaded. Would you do it?