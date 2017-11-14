Many have the opinion that kids don’t need smartphones, or even phones in general. But there are many reasons to have your little ones equipped with a communication device: emergency contact, education, and the ability to keep an eye on their whereabouts are all plenty good reasons.

If you’re one of those parents who agree with that and you think a smartphone should be in your child’s hands, we’ve taken the liberty of pointing out some great options to consider. Whether you’re looking for affordability, durability, simplicity, or mouth-watering parental control, we’ve highlighted some of the best phones you can put into your tyke’s hands. Let’s take a look!

The Moto G4 is a great option for kids. The 2017 smartphone comes in starting as low as $199, and it has a wide range of features to ensure your child can do whatever you need with it. Specs include a 5-inch 1080p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging.

Key Features: Good battery life

Water Resistant

Stereo speakers Buy at Amazon

2. Moto E4

The Moto E4 is even less expensive than the Moto G5 at just $99. The device was built to ensure it could last through a hard life and handle almost anything you need it to do. It comes with a 4.5-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera, a front-facing webcam and more.

Key Features: Durability (Water Resistant, Gorilla Glass)

Affordable Buy at Amazon

3. Kyocera DuraForce

The Kyocera DuraForce may be a bit overkill in the durability department, but you can never be too safe if your child is prone to accidents. With military-grade toughness and IP68 water resistance, you could drop this phone 100 times per day (including a couple of puddles) and you won’t have to buy your tyke a brand new phone because of it. The phone also features bone conduction audio and dual noise cancellation microphones to ensure you can hear each other even in noisy environments.

Key Features: Durability (IP68 water resistant and MIL-STD 810)

3,100mAh battery

Audio enhancements for loud environments Buy at Amazon

4. Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 3

This general purpose phone doesn’t do anything to guard itself from damage and might not be capable of playing all the games your kid would want to play, but for as low as $39 it’s a great phone to get if you want something that’s affordable to replace.

Key Features: Affordable

Simple to use

Wide variety of colors Buy at Amazon

Other Options

Just about any phone will do as long as it meets your budget and basic requirements. No matter what you choose, consider taking a stroll through Google Play for some third-party parental control apps to make sure the phone is safe for your kid to use. It’s also a good idea to check with your wireless provider to see if they have any parental controls and location features of their own (many of them do) to offer.

Beyond the phones above, you can find great deals on used and refurbished phones on sites like eBay, Craigslist, and more. We also recommend Swappa, the easiest site to buy and trade used Android smartphones to find the best price and fit for you.