Retailers are getting ready to kick off Black Friday deals very soon. One of the biggest retailers in the world, Amazon, has just shared their big list of dark day deals. They’ve got a bunch of Amazon devices and other electronics included. Here’s the list of tech deals that will be available from November 17th-24th (while supplies last).

Amazon Devices

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99

$279.99 Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99

$1,297.99 Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99

$897.99 Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99

Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives

$120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard

Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more

Save up to 25% on select 3D printers

Smart Home

Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa

$40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker

$50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles

$100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today

$0.99 starting today Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Amazon Video Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Check out Amazon’s Black Friday page for more deals.