Retailers are getting ready to kick off Black Friday deals very soon. One of the biggest retailers in the world, Amazon, has just shared their big list of dark day deals. They’ve got a bunch of Amazon devices and other electronics included. Here’s the list of tech deals that will be available from November 17th-24th (while supplies last).

Amazon Devices

  • Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
  • Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
  • Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99
  • Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
  • Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
  • Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
  • Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
  • Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
  • Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
  • Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
  • Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
  • Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

  • Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99
  • Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99
  • Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99
  • Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99
  • Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99
  • Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99
  • Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99
  • 32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99
  • 49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99
  • Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products
  • Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives
  • Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop
  • Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop
  • Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard
  • Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products
  • Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more
  • Save up to 25% on select 3D printers

Smart Home

  • Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa
  • Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker
  • Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

  • Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles
  • Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

  • For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today
  • Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
  • Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Check out Amazon’s Black Friday page for more deals.
