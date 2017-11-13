Nov 13th, 2017

Android tablets haven’t been the success that Google hoped, but that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from churning out tablet after tablet to try and capitalize on those that want bigger screens. The Moto Xoom was the first truly mainstream Android tablet, but after being snapped up by Lenovo the brand focused mainly on smartphones.

Now it looks like a new Moto Tab device is headed to AT&T as revealed by this promotional video that AT&T published today. Lenovo has yet to announce the partnership yet and it seems to be a direct partnership since the video showcases a TV Mode on the tablet that will allow you to start watching DirecTV with just a flick of the screen.

On paper, the tablet actually sounds pretty decent. It features a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 7000mAh battery for watching videos and movies. It also appears to be designed for multiple users as the video touts the fingerprint reader that allows up to seven people to access their own customized profile while using the device.

Luckily the device also features a USB-C port which is good since modern Lenovo tablets have all featured a micro USB up until now. The Moto Tab will be available at AT&T starting November 17th for $299 outright, or you can choose to get it on an installment plan and pay $15 a month for 20 months.

local_offer    AT&T   Moto Tab   Motorola  

stars Further Reading

Verizon and AT&T teaming up to lease new cell towers

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro could come to AT&T

Moto Z2 Force sold less than 200K in Q3 2017

DEAL: Get the 64GB Moto G5 Plus for just $225

Moto's Alexa-powered Speaker Mod goes on sale tomorrow

android Best of Phandroid

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vert7 Tips and tricks for Google Keep
close7 Tips to Master Note-taking with Google Keep

Google Keep started out as a basic note-taking application, but it has turned into a powerhouse. Here are a few tips and tricks to get you started.

2

more_vertPre-orders for the Pixel Buds are now shipping
closeGoogle is shipping Pixel Buds pre-orders starting today

Google has started sending shipping notifications to those who pre-ordered the Pixel Buds headphones.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T specs leak from a reviewer's guide
closeSomeone got their hands on the OnePlus 5T early, here’s the specs

An early preview of the OnePlus 5T has leaked online a bit early, giving us an official look at the OnePlus 5T’s specs and some differences between it and the OnePlus 5. Device is expected to be revealed later this month.

4

more_vertBest Android Apps This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5

more_vertSmart vibrator recorded sex sessions without consent
closeLovense’s smart vibrator secretly recorded audio from sex sessions without user knowledge

You have enough to worry about when it comes to privacy. Imagine finding out your vibrator was secretly recording your sex sessions? That’s exactly what happened to one user.

6

more_vertDeal: Get the Honor 6X smartphone for $149
closeLooking for a good budget phone? Snap up the Honor 6X for $149.99 [DEAL]

If you’re in the market for a new phone and only have a couple hundred bucks to spend, be sure to check out this deal on the Honor 6X. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the phone that debuted earlier this year.

7

more_vertSome Pixel 2 owners can't use Google Assistant with Bluetooth
closePixel 2 bug is preventing Google Assistant from hearing Bluetooth headphones

It seems some Pixel 2 owners are having trouble using Google Assistant with a Bluetooth headset connected. The Google Product Forums are littered with reports of people not being able to use the microphone on their headset.

8

more_vertChrome OS gets split screen
closeSplit-screen is finally available for Chrome OS in tablet mode

Chrome OS devices have a feature called “tablet mode” for devices with touchscreens. Something that people like to do with large-screen tablets is use multiple apps side-by-side.

9

more_vertBest Android Games This Week
close5 Best Android Games of the Week (November 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertWould you give Facebook your nudes to prevent revenge porn?
closeFacebook wants you to upload your own nudes to prevent revenge porn

Facebook wants to prevent the spread of revenge porn on its network by having people upload their shots to be hashed and compared to images uploaded. Would you do it?