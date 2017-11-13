Android tablets haven’t been the success that Google hoped, but that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from churning out tablet after tablet to try and capitalize on those that want bigger screens. The Moto Xoom was the first truly mainstream Android tablet, but after being snapped up by Lenovo the brand focused mainly on smartphones.

Now it looks like a new Moto Tab device is headed to AT&T as revealed by this promotional video that AT&T published today. Lenovo has yet to announce the partnership yet and it seems to be a direct partnership since the video showcases a TV Mode on the tablet that will allow you to start watching DirecTV with just a flick of the screen.

On paper, the tablet actually sounds pretty decent. It features a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 7000mAh battery for watching videos and movies. It also appears to be designed for multiple users as the video touts the fingerprint reader that allows up to seven people to access their own customized profile while using the device.

Luckily the device also features a USB-C port which is good since modern Lenovo tablets have all featured a micro USB up until now. The Moto Tab will be available at AT&T starting November 17th for $299 outright, or you can choose to get it on an installment plan and pay $15 a month for 20 months.