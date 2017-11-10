Nov 10th, 2017

It’s been a little over a week since Samsung rolled out the Android Oreo beta for owners of the Galaxy S8 lineup, and the company is now pushing another update to devices. The update comes with a build number of G950FXXU1ZQK4 and is currently rolling out to those in the UK, before rolling out to more regions.

Courtesy of SamMobile

There are quite a few changes with this latest update, including the following:

  • October Android Security Patch
  • “The stability of DeX mode has been improved”
  • “The stability of Launcher has been improved”

Thre are also various bug fixes and new features that have been added, including new clock styles for the lock screen and the Always On Display. According to SamMobile, the update also brings the ability for users to adjust the transparency of notifications, and Smart View has been updated to darken the screen when it is mirroring content between your device and a TV.

We have yet to see the update make its way to our Galaxy S8 Plus running the Android Oreo beta, but we’ll be sure to let everyone know if there are more changes with the latest beta. Have you already received the update? Let us know in the comments below.
