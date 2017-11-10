Nov 10th, 2017

Last month, we learned about a beta program for the Nokia 8 which would give 2,000 owners of the device the ability to test out Android Oreo. Now, it seems the company has finished with the beta program and is nearing the official launch of Oreo.

Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, took to Twitter to thank those who signed up for the beta test, and stated that the company “will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone!” We aren’t exactly sure what “soon” means, but those Nokia 8 owners can hope to see the update before the end of the year.

Were you able to jump in the Android Oreo beta test on the Nokia 8? Let us know what you think about what HMD Global and Nokia are doing with its devices, even if they aren’t all coming to the US.
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   Nokia   Nokia 8  

