Last month, we learned about a beta program for the Nokia 8 which would give 2,000 owners of the device the ability to test out Android Oreo. Now, it seems the company has finished with the beta program and is nearing the official launch of Oreo.

We have well over 2000 #Nokia8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We've listened, we've taken action and we will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone! pic.twitter.com/9jRydOcoch — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 10, 2017

Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, took to Twitter to thank those who signed up for the beta test, and stated that the company “will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone!” We aren’t exactly sure what “soon” means, but those Nokia 8 owners can hope to see the update before the end of the year.

