Nov 7th, 2017

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it would be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, but the UnCarrier has announced another device coming to its lineup this year. The LG V30 Plus was introduced early last month and launched on Sprint and US Cellular, but now T-Mobile has announced that the device will be coming on November 17th.

There aren’t many differences between the standard LG V30 and the Plus model, as the V30 Plus offers 128GB of storage instead of the 64GB offered by the standard variant. The only other difference between these two devices comes down to what’s included in the box.

While both the V30 and the V30 Plus feature a Quad DAC, only the V30 Plus includes a set of “premium” headphones in the box. These are the LG QuadPlay headphones, which are designed to fully take advantage of the audio capabilities found with the device.

As for pricing, T-Mobile will be offering the V30 Plus for either $850 outright or $30 per month over 24 months with a $130 down payment. This makes the V30 Plus just $50 more expensive than its brethren, and T-Mobile claims it will be sold in “limited quantities”. Nonetheless, the LG V30 Plus offers yet another option on the market, and with its increased storage amount, may prove to win over some folks in the long run.

