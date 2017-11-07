With all the hoopla surrounding the OnePlus 5T , LG V30 , iPhone X, and other phones coming this Fall, one company has been relatively quiet – Honor. Huawei’s sub-brand usually does a pretty good job at giving us something to look forward to, and the company has an upcoming event where it may steal the show.

On December 5th, Honor will be holding an event in London, where we are expecting to see the company’s first device with a bezel-less display. The Honor V10 is said to feature a 5.99-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and almost no bezels to be found.

According to documents found by GizChina, the Honor V10 will be powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 SoC, which also powers the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. Furthermore, the V10 is said to feature 6GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a dual camera setup with both a 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. As for the software side of things, we are likely to see the latest version of EMUI 6.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Considering the flagship specs found within the Honor V10, this could make for a compelling device were it to launch in the US. Pricing for the V10 is reportedly set for around $450, making things even more interesting. We’re about a month away from the official announcement, so we’ll be sure to let everyone know more information as it becomes available.