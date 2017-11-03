Nov 3rd, 2017

OPPO has been quite busy as of late, and the company has announced its two latest devices: the OPPO R11s and the OPPO R11s Plus. At an event in China, these devices were unveiled to the world, and feature a bezel-less display along with a dual-camera setup.

Starting with the R11s, we’re looking at a 6.01-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2160 x 1080, making for another bezel-less device. Under the hood, Oppo included the Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

On the rear of the device, we have a dual camera setup, with a 16MP main sensor, and a secondary 20MP sensor which both have an aperture of f/1.7. Nestled in the middle of the rear casing is a fingerprint scanner, which is placed just above the OPPO branding in the center.

The only differences between the Oppo R11s and the R11s Plus come regarding the display, RAM, and battery. While the standard R11s comes equipped with a 3,025mAh battery, the R11s Plus is packed with a 4,000mAh battery. The R11s Plus also features a larger 6.43-inch display, along with 6GB of RAM. The rest of the specs are identical.

Unfortunately, there is a small caveat with these devices – microUSB. For some reason, OPPO continues to use microUSB for its charging capabilities, while the rest of the world has moved onto USB Type-C. Of course, there is still OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge capabilities to top you off when you’re running low, but microUSB in 2017 is just unacceptable.

The other caveat with the R11s and R11s Plus is that we likely won’t see them here in the States, or in the western part of the world. Those in China will be able to purchase the R11s starting on November 10th, while the R11s Plus will go on sale starting on November 24th.

Both devices will be available in either Red, Black, or Champagne, but the Red model will see a slightly higher price. Speaking of pricing, the R11s will start at CNY 2,999 ($450) for the Black and Champagne models, while the Red model will be priced at CNY 3,199 ($482). The R11s Plus will be priced at CNY 3,699 ($560) when it goes on sale on November 24th.

[GSM Arena | OPPO]
