Nov 3rd, 2017

Sony is still churning out new and aesthetically boring devices, but by most accounts, Sony’s devices still offer rather great experiences on the software side and with the cameras. One such device, the Sony Xperia XZ1, was announced back in August and offers some pretty great specs for the price. Now, you can save more than $100 on it.

Amazon has discounted all color variants of the Xperia XZ1 by at least $100, with the Moonlit Blue option coming in at just $589 with free Prime shipping. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so hit the button below to snag one for yourself.

As a refresher, the XZ1 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. While there is only one rear-facing camera, the 19MP sensor offers “rapid-fire burst capability” along with 3D scanning technology. Sony’s cameras are no slouch and the same sentiment rings true here.

If you want to jump on board with what Sony is offering with Android Oreo, the XZ1 is the perfect device to do so with, considering the fact that it was one of the first devices launched with Oreo. All of this offered in a $600 package? Sign me up. Hit the button below to learn more and grab one for yourself.

Buy the Sony Xperia XZ1
