This story is almost getting as old as the Ezekiel Elliott vs NFL case. Sprint and T-Mobile have reportedly been in talks for the last few months about merging the two companies. However, earlier this week, a report was released which suggested that SoftBank, the owner of Sprint, would be backing out of the deal.

The two carriers even canceled their scheduled financial calls for shareholders, as to avoid any questions regarding the rumors about a potential merger. Then, when SoftBank called off the negotiations, T-Mobile-owner Deutsche Telekom began frantically working on potential offers to keep the talks going.

There are no mentions of what the new deal entails, but John Legere of T-Mobile and Marcelo Claure of Sprint reportedly met Wednesday night to discuss the terms of the agreement. After the meeting, the report states that the Sprint Board of Directors met to discuss the latest offer and whether the talks would continue.

The biggest concern regarding the possible merger comes from how much say SoftBank will have in the direction of the company if the two carriers were to merge. More specifically, how much input SoftBank’s chairman, Masayoshi Son, would have in the future.

This is likely going to continue being a see-saw battle before a merger is even agreed upon, and that doesn’t account for the battle which is awaiting the two carriers from regulators in the US Government.

