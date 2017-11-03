In our Android Phone Guide, we rank the best Android phones for most people. We recognize that those phones, while good for most people, are not the best for all people. As a companion to the Best Android Phones, we’ve rounded up the Android Phones with the Best Battery Life. If you need a big battery to get through the day, these are the phones for you.

Note: These phones have been ranked by battery capacity, but that is not the only factor we considered for being included in the list.

The Zenfone 3 Max has one of the biggest batteries available in a smartphone. All that battery makes for a hefty device, but it’s surprisingly thin. Just think of it like a permanent battery case. The Zenfone Max also has a 16MP camera with laser focus, 720p display, 3Gb of RAM, and the Snapdragon 430 processor.

Battery: 4100 mAh Key Features: Ridiculously large battery

Good camera

Surprisingly thin design

The Huawei Mate 10 is huge, both in physical size and battery capacity. It has a gigantic 5.9-inch Quad HD display to go along with the 4000 mAh battery. The display is super bright and gorgeous, and the battery life is exceptional. Huawei also includes a fingerprint scanner on the back sitting beneath a dual Leica setup, plus it comes with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Battery: 4000 mAh Key Features: Big, beautiful display

Solid metal construction

Nice camera

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge takes the solid foundation built by the standard Galaxy S7 and improves upon it in a few important ways. Battery life is the main improvement. If you want the Galaxy S7, you should absolutely spend the extra money on the Edge model. You’ll thank yourself when you enjoy the all-day battery life.

Battery: 3600 mAh Key Features: Fast performance

Great camera

Top-notch build quality

4 . Moto Z Force Droid Edition

The Moto Z Force’s 3,600mAh battery combined with top notch battery optimization means the device lasts long enough to keep you connected throughout a busy day. The device also has all the makings of a flagship, including an insane 21-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 820 chipset, and more. Those improvements over the Moto Z’s 2,600mAh battery pack makes it worth considering.

Battery: 3600mAh Key Features: Moto Mods

Great camera

Fast Performance

5. BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry’s KEYone doesn’t have a whole lot of bells and whistles, but perhaps that’s to its benefit. Its 3,505 mAh pack combines with the power-sipping (and amazingly efficient) Snapdragon 625 chipset to provide battery life that should get any busy person through a day or two. Add that iconic BlackBerry keyboard and this is a BlackBerry fanatic’s dream come true.

Battery: 3505mAh Key Features: BlackBerry Keyboard

Sleek Design

Tight BlackBerry Security

Samsung took a hit on the chin with their 2016 smartphones in regards to battery life, but they’ve once again found a way to fit big batteries in a pocktable form factor. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is sporting a roomy 3,500mAh battery that help you achieve a full day of battery life with above moderate usage. Combine that with all the other great qualities — including a gorgeous Infinity Display — and you can feel comfortable with this one.

Battery: 3500mAh Key Features: Infinity Display

Great Design

Well-rounded Featureset

7. Google Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel XL has plenty of room inside its 3,450mAh battery pack to make it onto this list, and with the optimizations Google has made to Android — both in general and in their Pixel -specific tweaks — it’s one of the most impressive devices on the market in terms of longevity. Add even more quality traits in allmost every other area and this is once to consider if you need an all day beast.

Battery: 3,520mAh Key Features Great battery life

Pure Android and Google

Great Camera

It may strike you as odd that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a smaller battery capacity than the other 2017 Samsung flagship on this list, but that doesn’t mean it can’t last you a day and some change. It likely shed some of those mAh to make room for the S-Pen inside of an incredibly slim body, and that’s one trade-off we can live with.

Battery: 3300mAh Key Features: S-Pen

Great Dual Cameras

Beautiful Design

The battery in LG’s latest phone benefits from improved engineering prowess. LG was able to fit a bigger battery in it than its predecessors despite having a similar overall profile. That, combined with a beautiful display, solid hardware, and efficient software make it a long-lasting contender.

Battery: 3,300 mAh Key Features: Unique display ratio

Great camera

No gimmicks

The V30 sports a roomy battery pack to make sure it lasts all day. It also employs neat tricks like the use of always-on display to keep you from having to turn your phone on every time a notification comes in, something that surprisedly does wonders for battery life.