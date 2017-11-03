Nov 3rd, 2017

Amazon is getting into the holiday spirit this year with the help of Oprah and a limited-time holiday voice shopping promotion. Oprah has been selling specific items for years in the form of her Favorite Things list, but that’s now been converted into a voice shopping experience that’s guided by Oprah herself.

Saying, “Alexa, let’s shop Oprah’s Favorite Things” will prompt the former day-time TV Queen to start describing one of the products on her list, to which you either reply yes or no when Alexa asks you if you want to purchase the item. If you opt not to buy the first item offered, Oprah will continue down her list of more than 102 things for the 2017 holiday season.

It’s definitely an interesting concept, since this method of voice shopping has a more personal touch to it than just seeing a list of Oprah’s Favorite Things online. It lends a bit of legitimacy to the list because despite it being a pre-recording of Oprah, you feel as though you’re actually getting a recommendation from her. It will be interesting to see how successful this toward celebrity voice shopping is for Amazon. I’m betting on very, very successful.

