Nov 1st, 2017

Ever since Razer scooped up Nextbit earlier this year, we’ve been waiting to see what the PC peripheral maker would do in the smartphone space. That day is finally here, as Razer has taken the wraps off the upcoming Razer Phone, which resembles a very refined Nextbit Robin with a premium set of specs to match current flagships.

Razer Phone Specs

  • 5.72-inch 120Hz display (first in a smartphone)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • 8GB RAM
  • 64GB internal storage with microSD slot
  • 4,000mAh battery
  • 12-megapixel dual cameras (wide angle & telephoto) on rear
  • 8-megapixel camera on front
  • Fingerprint sensor on the power button
  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat at launch with Oreo coming Q1 2018

That’s an impressive set of specs for the upcoming device until you realize that Razer has done away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, too. It’s not really a surprise at this point, but they’re including a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter in the box. The reason Razer dropped it? Razer said they needed the space for speakers on the phone. However, the 120hz display is a new feature we haven’t seen on any other smartphone. In fact, the iPad Pro is the only device that features that buttery smooth refresh rate.

If you liked the design of the Nextbit Robin, the Razer Phone seems like a definite sequel to it in its design. Razer has said the device will be available on November 17 for $699 in North America and Europe. Pre-orders will go live shortly. Now that you’ve seen the device, are you interested at this price point?
