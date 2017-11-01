Nov 1st, 2017

The ZTE Axon 7 was one of the best mid-range devices with premium specs that you could pick up last year. It checked just about every box you could have with the exception of a removable battery, so it’s understandable that those who were pleased by the Axon 7 (me included) want to see the company debut something similar this year. The ZTE Axon M foldable phone concept is interesting, but it’s not the (an)droid we’re looking for from ZTE.

Thankfully, ZTE US’s official Twitter account has confirmed that the company plans on releasing a proper successor to the Axon 7 at some point.


It’s nice to see ZTE acknowledge that the Axon 7 was “incredibly successful” for them, since it was one of the few phones that you could pick up for under $400 last year that offered premium specs and a minimal skin over Android. It’s since been updated to Android Nougat and while I’ve since moved on to the OnePlus 5 as my daily driver, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it to anyone. Looking forward to seeing what ZTE cooks up with their Axon 7 successor.

local_offer    ZTE   ZTE Axon 7  

stars Further Reading

The ZTE Axon M is now available

ZTE's foldable Axon M hits AT&T on November 1st

7 Things to Love and Hate about the new ZTE Axon M

ZTE Axon M First Impressions

ZTE Axon M unveiled with 2 screens

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

2

more_vertHTC U11 Plus leaked on video
closeThe translucent HTC U11 Plus just got leaked in a hands-on video

The HTC U11 Plus is fixin’ to be announced at an event on Thursday, but someone went and spoiled the fun. A hands-on video was uploaded to Facebook, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created. Take a look.

3

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant won't play downloaded music on GPM
closeGoogle Assistant no longer plays downloaded music in Google Play Music

Google Assistant won’t play downloaded music from Google Play Music and instead offers a streaming mix of the search criteria. Google says this is working as intended.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertHTC teases bezel-less phone
closeHTC gives everyone a sneak peek of the U11 Plus’ bezel-less display

HTC has released another teaser of what is expected to be the HTC U11 Plus ahead of the device’s announcement on November 2nd.

9

more_vertFix coming for Pixel 2 XL audio problems
closeGoogle promises fix for Pixel 2 XL audio problems

Google has promised to roll out a fix for yet another issue affecting some Pixel 2 XL handsets. The problem causes poor sound quality when recording video.

10

more_vertHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]
closeHow many of you use both Android and iOS? [POLL]

In today’s world, there’s still a lot of controversy between Android and iOS users, thanks to a seemingly never-ending war in the mobile space. Although Android has overtaken Apple in many facets, there’s just something about Apple that continues to drive owners to iOS in droves. I, for one, am one of those folks who actually …