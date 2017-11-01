One of the most annoying trends in modern computing is just how few connectors there are available on modern laptops. Windows laptops seem to keep the status quo of being able to connect to everything, but if you’ve hopped on board the MacBook or Chromebook bandwagon in the last few years you know how painful it can be when you want to use a USB dongle while you’re charging.

Thankfully, third-party manufacturers like AUKEY and others have created a solution (to a problem that shouldn’t even exist) by designing a USB-C hub that will allow you to charge your device while you also have a USB mouse or microSD card attached.

With this USB-C hub, you can turn your laptop’s single USB-C port into six ports and a display expansion, all while charging the device. The HDMI port that’s included outputs video at 4K@30Hz to any connected display. The four included USB 3.0 ports also support data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. The hub retails for $44.99 on Amazon, but with the coupon code AUKEYCH6 you can knock 20% off the price bringing it down to just $35.99.