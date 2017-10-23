If you’ve got a brand new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on the way, you may be looking for some protection for your new device. Google has some lovely Live Cases available for these devices, but if that’s not your thing and you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, case maker Ringke has discounted one of their Pixel 2/Pixel 2XL cases. It’s not the prettiest looking case, but it’s also less than $5.
The other cases on the list are marginally better if you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S8 or an LG G6. It’s worth noting that in order to apply these coupons, you’ll need to select the ‘ships from and sold by Ringke’ option. That’s been true for nearly every single one of these deals that I’ve posted and yet we still get people in the comments who say it doesn’t work. It does if you follow the directions, so I’ll state ’em again.
NOTE: Non-Prime members can receive free shipping when purchasing direct from Ringke. Click ‘New from‘ under the Add to Cart button and select the option that says ‘Free Shipping from Ringke‘.
LG V30
LG G6
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S8
Google Pixel XL
- Fusion (Smoke Black) $3.96 with code 7DMUDVWC
Google Pixel
- Fusion (Smoke Black) $3.96 with code ZY8Q4J3I
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2