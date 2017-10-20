Not only is Google taking hardware more seriously these days, but also accessories to go with that hardware. The “Made for Google” program is a way for manufacturers to get their accessories certified by Google. Products in the program get a “Made for Google” sticker.

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program. These brands range from well-known names like Otterbox, Incipio, and Speck, to lesser-known names like tech21, Moshi, and Libratone. The products include cases, headphones, cables, and skins.

Not all of the brands have products up for sale yet, but the ones that do will take you directly to their respective stores. This is a great way to get accessories that you know for certain will work with your device. No more gambling on Amazon listings.