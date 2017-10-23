Oct 23rd, 2017

We already know that HTC will be holding an event next week on November 2nd, but what we don’t know is what the company will be unveiling. Before this weekend, the assumption was that we would get our first look at the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, which is the successor to the HTC U11 and will provide yet another flagship option. However, it seems that won’t be the case.

After sharing the spec sheet for the U11 Plus, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared that the HTC event will not be focused on this upcoming flagship. Instead, the device will be focused on the HTC U11 Life, which is expected to be another entry into the Android One program.

As for what we are expecting to see from the U11 Life, the device looks practically identical to the regular U11 which was announced back in May. However, under the hood, we find mid-range specs which would make sense if the device were to join the Android One program.

The U11 Life will come equipped with a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. As for the cameras, HTC will be including a 16MP sensor on the front and rear of the device to go along with a 2,600mAh battery and IP67 water and dust resistance.

Pricing for the U11 Life is expected to be around the $400 price tag, which also falls in line with the Moto X4 here in the US. Finally, the U11 Life will likely be arriving in two color options – Sapphire Blue or Ice White.

Let us know what you think about the HTC U11 Life and if you’ll be interested in snagging this device if it makes its way to the Android One program here in the States.
local_offer    HTC   htc u11 life  

stars Further Reading

New leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC

HTC U11 Plus and U11 Life leaked

HTC U11 could get Android Oreo by November

HTC U11 Plus leaked in 3D renders and benchmarks

HTC schedules November 2nd event

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

3

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

4

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 orders processed
closePixel 2 orders are beginning to get processed

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing.

7

more_vertDeath Road to Canada coming to Android
closeDeath Road to Canada is finally road tripping onto Android this month

Looking for something fun to do this month? Noodlecake has announced that zombie road-trip survival sim Death Road to Canada is finally coming to Android.

8

more_vertGoogle Search custom widget
closeLatest Google beta allows you to customize the Search widget

The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

9

more_vertSamsung & Google ARCore
closeSamsung teams up with Google to bring ARCore to Galaxy devices

Today, Samsung and Google announced a partnership to bring ARCore to Galaxy smartphones. This is a huge step in ARCore being a viable competitor to Apple’s ARKit.

10

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.