There are plenty of apps you can download if you want to customize the Google Search bar widget, but now Google is getting in on the fun. The latest beta of the Google app (7.14.15) get some cool customization tools for the Search widget.

The Search bar widget has a new three-dot menu icon. Tap the menu and you’ll see a brand new option for “Customize.” This will take you to a screen with 4 customization options across the bottom. You can choose between “Google” or the “G” logo, the shape of the bar, the color of the logo, the color of the bar, and opacity of the bar. It’s pretty cool.

Join the beta program for the Google app to try this out on your own device. Or you can download this APK and install it. What color combination will you choose?