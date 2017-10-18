Oct 18th, 2017

It hardly feels like three years have passed since the original Monument Valley graced the halls of the Google Play Store, but it has been that long. The folks over at USTwoGames finally revealed that the sequel–Monument Valley 2–is coming to Android next month. The game has been available on iOS devices since June and I’ve been chomping at the bit to get my hands on the game.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you guide a small girl through a series of puzzles and optical illusions that can really rack your brain to figure out in the later levels. It has a gorgeous aesthetic and music to match and it reminds me a bit of the old PSP game echochrome, where you manipulate reality to create surfaces to walk on. Sort of like manipulating a M.C. Escher painting.

You can pre-register to be notified when the game goes live on November 6th, so be sure to check out the game on the Google Play Store if puzzle games are your thing. There’s no word on pricing yet, but the original game sells for $3.99 on the Google Play Store so that’s probably a pretty good estimate for the cost when the game launches.

