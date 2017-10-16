Oct 16th, 2017

November 2nd is the date you want to circle if you’re an HTC fan. The company is gearing up for an announcement of some sort on that date.

Happening in Taiwan, the event will undoubtedly have something to do with the U lineup thanks to that big fat U dominating the invitation’s picture. That likely means a new device.

Previous speculation pegged the HTC U11 Life and HTC U11 Plus as potential launches for AT&T, with the duo bookending the original HTC U11 as mid-range and high-end options, respectively. The U11 Life is said to be an Android One phone, actually, so that’ll be exciting. We’ll be keying in on whatever it is they have to show off for sure, so stay tuned.
