After the Pixel 2 launcher leaked earlier today — and can be installed on any Android devices running Lollipop+ — another great Pixel feature is now available for installation. You guys may remember from my Pixel 2 hands-on, the phone comes with some pretty great looking Live Wallpapers pre-installed. It was believed that these would be added to the update Google Wallpaper app that hit the net a few days ago, but sadly they’ve been MIA — until now.

Someone grabbed the Live Wallpapers APK and just like we saw with the Pixel 2 launcher, it can be sideloaded onto just about any Android device. I went ahead and installed it on my Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and using Nova Launcher and Another Android Widget was able to get that stock Android look with minimal effort. God bless Android.

My favorite is the 3D beach scene which is subtly animated with crashing waves and slowly pans as you swipe through your home screens. There’s quite a few others as well, so make sure to check them all out. You’re sure to find something you like.

APKMirror via AndroidForums