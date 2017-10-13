One of the biggest visual changes on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is the home screen launcher. The search bar has been moved from the top of the screen, where it has been for years, to the bottom dock. It’s right above the nav buttons and underneath the app dock. Some people like it, some people hate it. Now you can find out how you feel on your device.

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required (unless you want the Google Now panel). You also won’t get some of the new features, like notification dots and icon shapes, if you don’t have Oreo.

Download the new launcher today and you can feel like you have a shiny new Pixel 2!