Oct 12th, 2017

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck. The company has released the wallpaper for anyone who is willing and able to download the Google Wallpapers app.

The wallpaper is a pretty mesmerizing shot of a city street, seemingly taken with an aperture so wide that everything in the photo just looks absolutely creamy and dreamy. It’s a really nice touch, and the reason we’re such big fans is because it’s this exact style of wallpaper that doesn’t really clash with any icons or widgets — it just looks great with just about any home screen setup.

Want it? It’s just a quick install away at Google Play. Get over there and download the app if you’re interested!

Download Google Wallpapers
