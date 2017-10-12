The Pixel 2 won’t be out for another week or so, with late pre-orderers having to wait even longer to get their hands on it, but if you want to get a taste of what it’ll be like to use one, Verizon is your destination.

Big Red has confirmed that Pixel 2 display units are going up in their stores nationwide starting today. You should be able to walk into any corporate retail location and get your hands on the latest premium offering for Google.

Spend as much time as you can with them to see if you like what Google is presenting here. What we have is a pair of devices in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL which take on a keen sense of style, offer new features like front-facing stereo speakers, and offer the best smartphone camera to date (get a peek at what that bad boy can do here). Chances are you’ll be able to pre-order one right then and there if you like what you see, so be sure to carve some time out of your day to check it out.