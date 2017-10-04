Last year’s Pixel received the highest score ever from DxOMark, but this year’s device faced stiff competition from Samsung and Apple. Yesterday we reported that DxOMark ranked the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus camera with the same score of 94, which set a huge bar for Google to be able to claim that the Pixel 2 has the best camera. Well, it turns out that Google ain’t lyin’ when they make that claim.

DxOMark just revealed their analysis of the latest Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that was unveiled today, giving the camera a score of 98 and making it the highest scoring phone camera they’ve ever tested.

Google Pixel 2 Camera Specs

1/2.6-inch 12MP sensor

f/1.8 aperture

Dual-Pixel Autofocus

Optical Image Stabilization

HDR+ technology

New Portrait Mode software solution

Yesterday’s report about the Galaxy Note 8 camera revealed that Samsung’s latest camera achieved a perfect score in still photography, which Google wasn’t able to beat with the Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 scored just one point below the Galaxy Note 8 camera in that regard. But the Pixel 2 makes up for it in video quality, where the phone achieved a rating of 96 (compare that to the Galaxy Note 8’s ranking of 84).

It’s worth noting that DxOMark ranked the Pixel 2 camera five points above the original in its video performance, so there are definitely some gains in camera performance compared to last year’s devices. Perhaps most notable is how well the camera performs in low light, which you can see in the following image comparing the Pixel 2 versus the iPhone 8 Plus in a low light situation.

Smartphone cameras are often one of the most important aspects of a flagship for a lot of people, so it’s nice to see Google retaking the crown with their latest flagship. What do you think? Does this make you want to get the Pixel 2 over any other phone?