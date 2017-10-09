Last week, Google introduced the Pixel 2 . You can read all about it right here, but one point that stood out during the event is that it dons DxOMark’s highest rating ever for a smartphone camera, with an unprecedented score of 98.

That’s pretty close to perfect, but do the results reflect such an award? Well, you can now see for yourself. The company has posted a full Google Photos gallery of 34 photos taken with the Pixel 2. The photos are supposedly unedited, with the results being attributed to the hardware and software-based machine learning at work behind the scenes.

You can see it performn in a variety of shots, from portraits to landscapes, in low-light and daylight, and everything in between. You’ll immediately notice consistent exposure, sharp focus, great color accuracy, and a simulated bokeh effect that’s out of this world in many of these photos. It also has seemingly ridiculous shutter speeds with its ability to freeze any moment in place without blur.

You’ll also find 3 video clips in the gallery, two of wich serve to show the greatness of OIS and EIS working together to eliminate hand jitters, stutters, and shakes.

Of course, we’re going to reserve final judgment until we can get our hands on the Pixel 2 for ourselves and put its camera through the paces, but if these are truly unedited photos — some of which were taken as far back as July which means final optimization may not have even been done yet — we’re in for a treat. See the collection right here.