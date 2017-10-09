BlackBerry has finally unveiled its latest smartphone with the BlackBerry Motion (formerly known as the Krypton). This announcement comes just a few days after a few images leaked which showed off the device in its entirety.

As for the specs, the Motion features a 5.5-inch 1080p display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. In the camera department, the Motion comes equipped with an 8MP front-facing shooter, and a 12MP rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Perhaps the biggest surprise when it comes to the BlackBerry Motion, is its battery. The 4,000mAh battery, coupled with the Snapdragon 625 and 1080p display could see amazing battery life for just about everyone. Maybe, just maybe, this could be the original Moto Z Play successor we really wanted.

Unfortunately, that may not be the case as BlackBerry has confirmed that the Motion will be launching in select markets, but the US won’t be one of them. No specific release date has been mentioned as of yet, but the Motion will be coming to the Middle East for around $460.

