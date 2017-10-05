Oct 5th, 2017

While 2017 has been largely dominated by the big boys, we’ve seen somewhat of a resurgence from the likes of Nokia, but there has been little mentioned when it comes to the BlackBerry camp. However, the wait may be over as a new image has been leaked which shows off what the next mid-range option with the BlackBerry Krypton.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the Krypton mentioned, as images leaked back in September claimed to show off the rear of the device. Today, thanks to the notorious Evan Blass, we have a look at what the front of the Krypton will look like.

From the image we can see that it will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, along with two speaker grill’s and a microphone on the botom. On the side it seems that there is some type of dedicated button for something like the camera, placed below the power button and volume rocker.

The front of the device itself will have a rather uniquely designed home button, as the iconic BlackBerry logo will be placed within the button. Other than that, it seems there’s not much else going on here, save for the boring, old design that we have been hoping to move away from.

Previous leaks for the device suggest that the Krypton will feature a Full HD display, along with a 4,000mAh battery, and either the Snapdragon 625 or 626 processor. Hopefully we’ll be learning more about this device before the end of the year, so keep your eyes peeled to learn more.
local_offer    BlackBerry   BlackBerry Krypton  

