Google Lens was announced earlier this year at Google I/O 2017 and will allow you to unlock the true capacity of your cameras while working with the likes of Google Assistant. Today, Google announced that Lens will be coming to only Pixel 2 devices through Google Photos and Google Assistant in its new “preview” phase.

As a reminder, Lens provides an augmented reality feature with your camera, which allows you to interact with various objects and more, while doing nothing more than just looking through your camera. Some functionality includes the ability to identify an email written on a flier, then quickly sending an email without needing to worry about making sure that the email was written down correctly.

There was no mention as to when Google Lens will be coming to other devices, but it’s likely to be arriving after a short-stint on Google’s latest hardware options. Hit the comments and let us know what you think about this latest feature and if you’re getting excited for all of the new products announced today.