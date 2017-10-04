Google announced a bunch of new devices today, including the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL . On top of that, they announced the Pixel Buds wireless headphones and a neat little camera called Google Clips. The camera uses artificial intelligence to capture moments that you can’t easily take with a phone.

The examples they used were taking photos of babies and dogs. You can just set the camera somewhere and it will automatically snap photos for you. It can also record soundless video clips of recognizable faces. The idea is you don’t have to worry about capturing anything. The camera just sits around and does all the work. You can enjoy the moment.

Since the video recorded is soundless, Google can dodge wiretapping laws. The camera also has an LED so there’s never any question about what it’s doing. Google Clips is available now for $249 from the Google Store.