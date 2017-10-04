Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods is finally here. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL don’t have headphone jacks. This has been a rumor for a long time and it begged the question of whether Google would make their own Bluetooth headphones. The answer is Pixel Buds.

Pixel Buds do a lot more than just play your music wirelessly. They have gesture control, Google Assisant, and crazy cool real-time language translation. They will literally translate spoken language as someone is talking to you. It’s pretty insane.

The Buds come with a charging case that offers multiple charges. Like the AirPods, Pixel Puds have a feature called “Fast Pair” for any device running Nougat or higher. They connect when the case is opened. The Pixel Buds come in the same three colors as the Pixel 2: Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White. You can buy them now for $159.