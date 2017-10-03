Back in August, Google finally launched Allo for the web (how to use). You could only use the web version of Allo in the Chrome browser at launch, which was not great for a supposed “web” app. Thankfully, Google has opened up Allo on the web to Firefox, Opera, and iOS.

Allo for web now supports iOS, Firefox & Opera. Rolling out today, update to the latest build and give it a try https://t.co/OPn6Q5hdkg — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) October 3, 2017

The head of product for Allo and Duo said the update is rolling out today. The web version is an essential tool if you use Allo in your day to day life. It’s much easier to have a tab open all day rather than pulling your phone out of your pocket. Do you use Allo or are you sticking with other messenger apps?