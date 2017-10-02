We’re just a few days away from Google’s big reveal of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, but that’s not the only thing Google will have up its sleeve. There’s been a slow drip feed of leaks over the past couple days, with our first good look at the Pixel 2 front and back coming in today.

Alongside that, it’s been rumored that Google will be launching a partner program for accessory manufacturers, similar to Apple’s MFi program. There were no details shared about Google’s partner program, but it’s assumed that it will work similarly in that accessory manufacturer’s will be able to advertise their products with a Made For Google products logo on them.

This should come in especially handy considering early USB-C cables often weren’t compliant and didn’t provide consistent charging currents, which could damage devices. Google’s new program is likely a result of targeting this criticism for third-party accessories. There was a point in time when you had to check a spreadsheet to determine if you should buy those USB-C cables on Amazon. Hopefully, this program will put an end to that.