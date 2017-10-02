Oct 2nd, 2017

We’re just a few days away from Google’s big reveal of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL, but that’s not the only thing Google will have up its sleeve. There’s been a slow drip feed of leaks over the past couple days, with our first good look at the Pixel 2 front and back coming in today.

Alongside that, it’s been rumored that Google will be launching a partner program for accessory manufacturers, similar to Apple’s MFi program. There were no details shared about Google’s partner program, but it’s assumed that it will work similarly in that accessory manufacturer’s will be able to advertise their products with a Made For Google products logo on them.

This should come in especially handy considering early USB-C cables often weren’t compliant and didn’t provide consistent charging currents, which could damage devices. Google’s new program is likely a result of targeting this criticism for third-party accessories. There was a point in time when you had to check a spreadsheet to determine if you should buy those USB-C cables on Amazon. Hopefully, this program will put an end to that.

 
local_offer    Google  

stars Further Reading

October Android security patch now available

Google Ultra Pixel leaked?

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event

Schedule location-based updates with Trusted Contacts

The Google Home "Max" could be unveiled soon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertSamsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X
closeSamsung set to make over $100 for each iPhone X sold

A new report shows that Samsung will be making around $110 for every iPhone X sold due to the Samsung supplying the OLED panels and batteries for Apple’s latest device.

4

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

5

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

6

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

9

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

10

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.