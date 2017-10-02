Pixel 2 XL (Taimen)

Earlier today, leaked renders of the Pixel 2 XL spilled onto the web, courtesy of your boy Evan Blass. The leaked photos gave us our best look yet at the phone as it appeared inside a case, as well as a naked full frontal view that was later added.

It seems that was only the beginning as additional renders continued to trickle out of the @evleaks Twitter account. We now have complete full front and back shots of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, showing the smaller device in multiple colors options: white, black, and blue.

The images once again confirm the design choices Google will be going with this year, with the smaller model manufactured by HTC (the manufacturer’s trademark huge bezels intact) and the better designed Pixel 2 being manufactured by LG. Both phones will have stereo front facing speakers, and Snapdragon 835 processors, 12MP cameras, 4GB of RAM, and 64/128GB storage configurations.

Pixel 2 (Walleye)

The differences most come in terms of screen size, with the smaller Pixel 2 (codenamed Walleye) carrying a 5-inch 1080p display in the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The more exciting Pixel 2 XL (codenamed Taimen) will feature a 6-inch QHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

If rumors are correct, expect pricing of the Pixel 2 to hit $650/$750, while the larger Pixel 2 XL will go for $850/$950 depending on the storage config you choose.

For those keeping track, we expect Google to not only announce new Pixel smartphones but a refreshed Daydream View VR headset, Google Home Mini, a possible Pixel laptop, and more. We’re only a few short days away from the event — in which we’ll be in attendance — so stay tuned for more.

via Venture Beat