Sep 29th, 2017

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available and everything seems to be performing well so far, Samsung has set its sights on a few projects. The first project is the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 lineup, while the second project is 2019’s flagship lineup with the Galaxy S9.

The folks at SamMobile have discovered two brand new firmware builds which have confirmed Samsung’s progress on the project, while also likely confirming the build numbers for the Galaxy S9 lineup. As for those firmware build numbers, the first is G960FXXU0AQI5, while the secondary build number is G965FXXU0AQI5.

From the build numbers, it has been deduced that the standard Galaxy S9 will have a model number of “SM-G960”, while the Galaxy S9 Plus will have a model number of “SM-G955”. There’s nothing super exciting here, but at least we know that firmware development is underway, and hardware development shouldn’t be too far behind, if it’s not already underway.

It’s still really early, so we’ll definitely be seeing a slew of different leaks and rumors and bogus information between now and the Galaxy S9 launch. In the meantime, we’ll try to help you separate the good from the bogus, but at least we know the build numbers. Right?
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy S9   Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus  

